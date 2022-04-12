Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

