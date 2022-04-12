Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

