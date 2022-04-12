Clarius Group LLC Invests $234,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 72.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Grid by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

