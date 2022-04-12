Clarius Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

RE stock opened at $296.96 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

