Clarius Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

