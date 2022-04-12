Clarius Group LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

