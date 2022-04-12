Clarius Group LLC Purchases 313 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,815,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SAP by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

