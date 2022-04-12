Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

