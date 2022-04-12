Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

