Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 29,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)
