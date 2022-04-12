ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,736. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.