Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

