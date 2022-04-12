Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

