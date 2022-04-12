Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

