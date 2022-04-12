Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

