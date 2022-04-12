CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

