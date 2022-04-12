CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

