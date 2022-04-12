CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.78

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 22233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

