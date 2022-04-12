Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.78.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$105.94 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

