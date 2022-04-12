Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 287,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,211,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,439,000 after buying an additional 162,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 266,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,736. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

