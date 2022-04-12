Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 94603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $59,725,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the period.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

