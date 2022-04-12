Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $3,735,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

