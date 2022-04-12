Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66.

