Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

