Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2,149.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

