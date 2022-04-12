Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10.

NYSE:A opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

