Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 771.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $314,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $820,000.

UJAN opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

