Comparing Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) & NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.89%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $6.76 million 144.13 -$90.86 million ($1.63) -9.75 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroSense Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -1,343.96% -47.82% -37.70% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment engages in the provision of laboratory services. The company also develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In addition, it develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an MK2 inhibitor treatment for pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

