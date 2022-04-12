Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Compass Digital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Digital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Compass Digital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQU opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

