CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $287,662.44 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

