CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $60,464.25 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,105,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.