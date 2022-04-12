CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 34,200 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $275,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

