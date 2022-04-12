Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.56

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 38131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.