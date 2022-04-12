Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $110,325.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,507.96 or 1.00062900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00254702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00115607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00313336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00136339 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,858,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,012,735 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

