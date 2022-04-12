Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in GrowGeneration by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 252,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 17,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,000. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $517.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.