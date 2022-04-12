Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,056. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

