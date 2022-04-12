Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 975,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,208,318. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30.

