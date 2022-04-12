ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.57

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and traded as low as $30.85. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 250,081 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

