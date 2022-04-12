Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

