Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.
About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.