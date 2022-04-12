Contrasting Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.83 $10.41 million $0.17 251.84 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 5.18 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Focus Financial Partners and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.69%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.58% 24.59% 6.06% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

