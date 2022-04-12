Contrasting Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Napco Security Technologies and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 14.19% 15.64% 12.21% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $114.04 million 6.13 $14.90 million $0.50 38.44 Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Maris-Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Maris-Tech (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

