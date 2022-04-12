Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

CNVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

