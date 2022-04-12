Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 703,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,367 over the last 90 days.

CMMC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.49. 575,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,330. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

