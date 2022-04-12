Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

