Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $361.34 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.61 and its 200-day moving average is $520.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

