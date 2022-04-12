Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $110.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.19.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

