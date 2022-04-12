CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVU opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.