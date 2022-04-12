Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $97.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

