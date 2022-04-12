Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $559.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $356.67 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.50.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $5,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

